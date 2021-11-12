American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 182,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.66 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.