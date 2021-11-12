LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.53 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

