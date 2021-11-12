Critical Analysis: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74% Snap -16.72% -23.65% -10.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 0 6 30 0 2.83

Snap has a consensus price target of $76.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 6.66 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Snap $2.51 billion 34.22 -$944.84 million ($0.42) -126.88

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Summary

Snap beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

