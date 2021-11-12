LPL Financial LLC Buys 443 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $4,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iRobot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

