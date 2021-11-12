Stifel Financial Corp Invests $242,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

