Castor Maritime (CTRM) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Castor Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million 15.13 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 1.94

Castor Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 12.30% 10.10% Castor Maritime Competitors -2.35% -2.72% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s rivals have a beta of -4.33, meaning that their average share price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Castor Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 445 1499 1655 68 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Castor Maritime’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

