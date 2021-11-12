Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $1,882,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Datadog by 50.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 304.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.