bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after buying an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

