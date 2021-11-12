Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

