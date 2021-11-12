Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AIZ opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.