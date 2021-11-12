Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AIZ opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

