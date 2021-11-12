Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $361,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

