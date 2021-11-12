Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.