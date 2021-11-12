Stifel Financial Corp Invests $268,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $129.27 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.44 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.