Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

DPG opened at $14.24 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

