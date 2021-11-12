Stifel Financial Corp Invests $274,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heska by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $179.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.58 and a beta of 1.55. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

