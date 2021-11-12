Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of CuriosityStream worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $159,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

