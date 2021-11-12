Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Farmland Partners worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Several research firms have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

