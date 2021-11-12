Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

