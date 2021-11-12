Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harmony Biosciences worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

