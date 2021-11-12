ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,100 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $38.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

