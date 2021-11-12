VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Up 13.7%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) rose 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 23,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 877,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,880,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

