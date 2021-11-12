TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.25

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

