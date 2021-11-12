Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,795.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,795 ($36.52) and last traded at GBX 2,793 ($36.49), with a volume of 18732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,765 ($36.12).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,580.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,493.23. The company has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

