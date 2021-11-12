Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Farmers National Banc worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $18.54 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $525.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 over the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.