Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.64 Million Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.83% of Annovis Bio worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

