Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 190 ($2.48). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 234.23 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 118.60 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

