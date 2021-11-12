Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Park Aerospace worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

PKE stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.