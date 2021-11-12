LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $205,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $184,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NXP opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

