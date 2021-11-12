LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 169,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.65 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

