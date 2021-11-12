$375.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $375.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.30 million and the highest is $381.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

