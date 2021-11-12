Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

