Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of DOCS opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

