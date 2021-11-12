APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $36.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. APA has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.