Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 292,216 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 292,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EZCORP worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in EZCORP by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EZCORP by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

