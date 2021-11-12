Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.21% of American Superconductor worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.