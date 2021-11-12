Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

