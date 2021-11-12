Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.62% of Equity Bancshares worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,578 shares of company stock valued at $729,391 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQBK opened at $34.97 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.