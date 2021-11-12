InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 845.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 180,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

