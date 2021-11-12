Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

