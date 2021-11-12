The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.