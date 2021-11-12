PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

PUBM stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

