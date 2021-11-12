Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from reopening initiatives, expanding vaccinations and excellent operational execution. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include new menu, optimized marketing and technology investments. Also, expansion of entertainment options bodes well. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below pre-outbreak level. The Delta variant of coronavirus might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period.”

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

