ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/6/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

11/5/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/26/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

9/17/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $47,643,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,172,860. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

