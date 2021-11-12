Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Benefitfocus worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

BNFT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.