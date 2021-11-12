Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million.
Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.