Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

