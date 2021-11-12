salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $6,142,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75.

salesforce.com stock opened at $302.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,879,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

