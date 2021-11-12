Michael Hsing Sells 7,813 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $554.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $556.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

