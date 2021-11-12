Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $3,654,780.80 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immersion stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.