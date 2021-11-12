Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $59,000 in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

THMO opened at $1.49 on Friday. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.01.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO).

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.