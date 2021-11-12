Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AQMS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

